Kansas City Home Repair Scheme

The 74 year old woman's home was worth $50,000. Jackson County prosecutor Mike Sanders says 55 year old John Lorenz of Lee's Summit and his 35 year old son, also named John Lorenz, and Steven Henson of California are charged. They face counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and stealing by deceit or coercion. Henson is accused of misrepresenting to the 74-year-old woman that it cost $12,000 to put wood flooring in her home. Sanders says the elder Lorenz charged the woman for work that was not done or unfinished. Court documents show the three made some repairs but began roof work without permission, and instead of finishing the job, covered it with a tarp.