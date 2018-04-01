Kansas City Homeless Veterans Project To Get Started Next Year

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Construction of the first building of a proposed $34 million complex to serve homeless veteran in Kansas City is expected to begin early next year near the city's VA Medical Center.

The Kansas City Star reports the St. Michael's Veterans Center is to be spread across 24 acres and include 180 housing units in three buildings, along with a service center to provide an array of services for veterans.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are more than 1,800 homeless veterans in Kansas City. Supporters of the St. Michael's project say the center could become a model for similar projects nationwide.

The center is being built on land that was the former site of a decrepit 198-unit public housing unit that was torn down years ago.