Kansas City Hosts Global Business Conference

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- About 700 people from across the globe are gathering Kansas City for a frenzy of networking that hinges on brief individual meetings with other small business owners.

Leaders from small and medium-size businesses from 27 countries are attending Futurallia KC 2011, which started Wednesday and runs through Friday. Kansas City organizers say it's the first time Futurallia has held one of its annual business-to-business forums in the U.S.

Participants sign up for two days of half-hour meetings with representatives from various sectors, including construction, energy, development and transportation. Those attending say they're hoping to drum up more global business and discover opportunities they might not have known about otherwise.

Countries represented include France, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and the West African nation of Burkina Faso.