Kansas City House Fire Claims Life

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- One man is dead after a house fire on Kansas City's northeast side.

Firefighters were called to a house fire around 7 a.m. Saturday and encountered large amounts of smoke coming from the residence when they arrived. They found the unresponsive man in a bedroom in the back of the home. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Firefighters say there were no smoking detectors in the home.