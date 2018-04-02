Kansas City is a finalist for a $50 million transportation award

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation says Kansas City is among seven finalists for a $50 million award.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement Saturday that Kansas City is a finalist in the "Beyond Traffic, Smart City Challenge," which is intended to help mid-sized cities deal with changing transportation needs and plan innovative traffic approaches.

The Kansas City Star reports the federal government will allocate $40 million to one city, which also will be eligible to apply for $10 million from Vulcan Philanthropy to support the development of electric vehicles and other low-carbon strategies.

The other finalists are Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Denver; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco. The winning city will be announced this summer.

The finalist cities will receive $100,000 to refine their proposals.