Kansas City Light Rail Vote Delayed Until February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A vote on a light rail initiative in Kansas City will be delayed until at last February.

The Kansas City Star reported that a Kansas City Council committee voted Thursday to hold a hearing on the proposal on Sept. 22. Because the city has to act on the measure by the end of this month to get it on the November ballot, Thursday's vote means the proposal couldn't be on the ballot until at least next February.

Activist Clay Chastain has gathered enough signatures to allow residents to vote on a three-eighth-cent sales tax increase to pay for a $2.5 billion light rail plan.

City officials contend Chastain's plan is not workable and might interfere with efforts to install a downtown streetcar line and a region commuter rail system.