Kansas City loses out on homeland security funds

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City officials are unhappy that the city has lost out on homeland security funds.

Councilman John Sharp, chairman of the council's public safety committee, said a recent Kansas City Star series on domestic terrorism had shed light on regional risks of terrorism attacks. He also pointed to the murders last year of three people at Jewish sites in Overland Park, Kansas, and the bombing in Oklahoma City 20 years ago

The Kansas City Star reports the city received $1 million last year but was not one of 28 communities that received at total of $287 million this year.

Mayor Sly James and other area officials have written Gov. Jay Nixon asking for an allocation from Missouri's homeland security grant.