Kansas City man arrested for plotting attack in name of ISIL

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The FBI said Friday a Kansas City man had been arrested for attempting to carry out an attack at Fort Riley, on behalf of ISIL.

John T. Booker, 20, of Topeka was arrested Friday morning in Manhattan, Kansas, for allegedly plotting to detonate a vehicle bomb at the Fort Riley military base.

Booker has been charged in federal court with one count of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, one count of attempting to damage property by means of an explosive and one count of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL.

Booker was expected to make an initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.

The FBI in Kansas City said the arrest was made as Booker "completed his final preparations to detonate a vehicle bomb targeting U.S. military personnel."

Booker allegedly spent months discussing multiple plans for the attack before deciding on carrying out a suicide bombing mission.

The FBI said, "Booker assisted in acquiring components for a vehicle bomb, produced a propaganda video, rented a storage locker to store components for the explosive device, identified Fort Riley as the target and talked about his commitment to trigger the device himself and become a martyr."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Jackson said, "There was never any breach of Fort Riley Military Base, nor was the safety or the security of the base or its personnel ever at risk."

The FBI said upon Booker's arrest, the device he planned to use was "inert".

Assistant Attorney General John Carlin said, "Thanks to the efforts of the law enforcement community, we were able to safely disrupt this threat to the brave men and women who serve our country."

The FBI said, as of Friday morning, its Evidence Response Teams were executing search warrants related to the case.

If convicted, Booker faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.