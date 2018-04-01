Kansas City man bringing golf to inner-city neighborhood

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has high hopes of building a small inner-city golf course with greens that rival those in one of the city's most affluent suburbs.

Chris Harris built a park near his home in an impoverished south-side neighborhood 20 years ago and thinks a golf course could be another bright spot in a part of town that needs it.

The Kansas City Star reported Harris didn't know much about building a golf course until he took a part-time job with the grounds crew at Mission Hills Golf Course in the tony suburb of Mission Hills, Kansas.

He cleared out abandoned houses and trash dumps to build the park, which has a playground and basketball court and is rented out for events.