Kansas City man charged after apparent road-rage shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged with abandoning his girlfriend's body after she apparently was shot accidentally during a road-rage confrontation.

Jackson County prosecutors said the abandonment and unlawful firearm possession charges against 25-year-old Eric Marquez stems from the fatal shooting of Brenda Vera.

Court records said Marquez told his brother that the shooting happened when another driver brandished a gun after a collision. Marquez told his brother he was firing at the driver when he accidentally shot Vera.

The Kansas City Star reports that investigators don't know when or where the shooting happened. Vera was found dead last week inside a truck that had been stolen from Kansas City, Kansas. A standoff ensued, but Marquez was gone when officers entered the home and isn't in custody.