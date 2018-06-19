Kansas City Man Charged in Deadly Shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man has been charged with killing another man during a handgun exchange.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office announced Saturday night that 19-year-old Chan O. Brown faces one count each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors are requesting a bond of $250,000. It isn't immediately clear if Brown has an attorney.

The probable cause statement says 25-year-old Marcel Buchanan was found dead earlier this month inside a parked vehicle. A witness told detectives he and Buchanan met Brown to exchange firearms. The witness said that after the trade, Brown pulled out another handgun and announced that he was going to rob them.

Court documents say a struggle ensued over the firearm, and Buchanan was shot. The witness later identified Brown from a police lineup.