Kansas City man charged in fatal stabbing

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a man in the fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man.

Jackson County prosecutors say 39-year-old Joel Suarez of Independence killed Victor Albarran on Nov. 30. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.

Authorities say Suarez drove to Albarran's home and kicked in the door. They say he stabbed Albarran several times with a knife.

Authorities didn't indicate a motive in the attack.

Online jail records didn't list an attorney for Suarez.