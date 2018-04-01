Kansas City man charged in water resort shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 24-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a water park resort.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Wednesday that Divonte Lewis is charged with second-degree murder in the May 16 shooting of 19-year-old Ryshun Bell at the Coco Key Water Resort. He also faces charges of assault and armed criminal action. A second man was wounded in the shooting.

The prosecutor's office said witnesses told police that Lewis and one of the victims argued near the pool area of the water park and when the victim tried to leave, they began arguing near the main entrance, where the shooting is said to have occurred.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Lewis.