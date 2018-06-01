Kansas City man charged with murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 31-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with killing a man whose body was dumped in a rural area south of Kansas City.

Jackson county prosecutors said James Rhymer faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of David Mendez. Rhymer was arrested early Saturday after a standoff. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. Prosecutors are seeking a $250,000 bond.

Court records say that a woman called police early Friday to report that Rhymer and another man entered the Independence home she shared with the victim. Records say the men left with Mendez and that Rhymer killed Mendez in a car in Kansas City.

Cass County sheriff's deputies were led later that day to the body in a field south of Harrisonville.