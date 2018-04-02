Kansas City man convicted in 2012 sexual assault of woman

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 31-year-old man has been convicted in the 2012 rape of a woman in Kansas City after DNA linked him to the crime.

Prosecutors say that on Thursday a Jackson County jury found Justin Simon guilty of rape, sodomy and second-degree robbery in the June 2012 attack.

Authorities say Simon and another man offered to give the woman a ride home after she left a bar. The men walked the woman to an apartment building, where Simon punched her and took her into an apartment unit. Authorities say both men sexually assaulted her.

The Kansas City Star reports that the man is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 9.