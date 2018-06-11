Kansas City man convicted of fatally shooting his uncle

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted of fatally shooting his uncle after disarming him during a fight.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that a judge found 37-year-old Tirrell Middleton, of Kansas City, guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm after a bench trial.

Prosecutors say he shot 54-year-old Samuel Lloyd in April 2017 in the basement of the home where he and Middleton lived. Court records say Middleton told police Lloyd fired at him during a fight. Middleton also said he could have "just walked away" after disarming Lloyd but shot him instead.

Police removed a handgun from Middleton's jacket.

A witness told police that Middleton had said he was going to shoot Lloyd.