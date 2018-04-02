Kansas City Man Dies after Falling out of Truck

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 36-year-old Kansas City man died after he fell from a moving vehicle and was struck by another vehicle that left without stopping. Police say Ronnie Harris was killed early Saturday in east Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports Harris was riding in a westbound van on U.S. 40 when he fell out just before 3 a.m. Saturday. Before the van driver could stop, a westbound SUV struck Harris and continued driving.

Harris died later at a hospital.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle that hit Harris may not realize he struck a person. They are looking for a larger SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition.