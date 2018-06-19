Kansas City Man Drowns at Truman Lake

By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Water Patrol says a 79-year-old Kansas City man has drowned at Truman Lake.

The patrol says James M. Evans drowned Thursday while using a rope to pull a boat to a dock.

Evans drowned at the Osage Bluff Boat Ramp area on Truman Lake.

Funeral arrangements are pending.