Kansas City man found guilty in PCP distribution case

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man has been found guilty in a federal PCP trafficking case.

The Kansas City Star reports 37-year-old Antonio L. Robertson was found guilty Wednesday. Prosecutors said he distributed at least a kilogram of PCP over six years and conspired to launder money. As one of a group of 20, Robertson was accused of distributing more than 85 kilograms of the drug.

According to authorities, Robertson bought PCP from 39-year-old Walter Deandre Sorrells of Blue Springs. Sorells pleaded guilty in the case and was awaiting sentencing Thursday.

Robertson was facing between five and 40 years in prison. He and the 19 other defendants faced a fine of $814,000.