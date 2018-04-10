Kansas City man found not guilty in library confrontation

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City librarian has been found not guilty of charges he faced after he tried to stop the arrest of a library patron during a public forum.

A municipal court judge on Friday found Steve Woolfolk not guilty of obstruction, interfering with an arrest and assaulting a police officer.

The Kansas City Star reports Woolfolk was charged after a May 2016 confrontation at Kansas City library lecture by Middle East expert and diplomat Dennis Ross. Woolfolk intervened when off-duty police and private guards arrested Jeremy Rothe-Kushel of Lawrence, who was trying to ask Ross several questions.

Library executive director R. Crosby Kemper III publicly criticized the arrest. The library and Woolfolk received national awards for his stance.

City prosecutors had earlier dropped trespassing and resisting arrest charges against Rothe-Kushel.