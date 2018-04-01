Kansas City man resentenced in double murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man convicted of two murders in Kansas City has been resentenced to 79 years in prison.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said in a news release that 23-year-old Eria Doss received the new sentenced Friday. Doss was earlier sentenced to four life sentences plus 200 years for the April 2009 deaths of Andrew Eli and Justin Burdreau during a robbery at Eli's apartment.

A Missouri appeals court last year ordered that he be resentenced because the jury in his trial heard improper evidence about his juvenile records. Last month, jurors recommended 30 years each on two convictions of second-degree murder, 10 years for a first-degree robbery conviction and three years on three counts of armed criminal action.

Two co-defendants are already serving prison sentences.