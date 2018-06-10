Kansas City man sentenced to 23 years in 2014 killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 23 years in prison in the 2014 killing of a woman.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Paul Simmons was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to killing Brenda Anderson. Court records said she had been beaten and was found in a motel shower.

Simmons' business card was found and a surveillance video captured a person who appeared to be him. Fingerprints in the room where the victim was found also matched Simmons'.