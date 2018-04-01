Kansas City man sentenced to 40 years on child porn charges

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 28-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison without parole for producing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson says Donald T. Paris Jr. was convicted in March 2014 of producing child porn, receiving child porn over the Internet, transporting child porn over the Internet and possessing child pornography.

Paris was arrested in December 2011 after he was caught printing images of child pornography at the Kansas City Public Library. Prosecutors say he told law enforcement officers that he used his email account to receive, send and possess images and videos of child porn.

He also admitted using his cell phone to produce images of child porn with two different minors in December 2010 and January 2011.