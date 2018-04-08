Kansas City Mayor Cleans Up Previous Problems

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City's new mayor, Sly James has been spending his first two months in office dealing with issues left over from the previous administration.

The issues include pensions for ambulance workers, a Plaza office tower and a new animal shelter.

James told The Kansas City Star he's spending a "good portion" of his time dealing with those issues.

He said he still hopes to get to his campaign promise of forming a citizens' commission to recommend the best mix of taxes, fees, bonds and other funding sources to cover city services. But he says that study would take at least six months, and meanwhile, there are other pressing demands.

James also says he loves his new job, but concedes he didn't anticipate the urgent dilemmas he would inherit.