Kansas City Men Facing Felony Drug Trafficking Charges

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after members of the Jackson County Drug Task Force found 22 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a car.

The value of the cache of packaged meth found inside a car parked in a Kansas City garage is estimated at $1 million to $2 million. The Kansas City Star reports the drugs were found when the task force served a search warrant following a three-month investigation.

Investigators towed the car to a nearby police station where the front end was taken apart and the drugs were found behind the front fenders.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged 20-year-old Valdemar Rivera-Madrigal of Kansas City and 23-year-old Cesar Omar Rivera-Valencia of Montebello, California, with drug trafficking.

Neither man had obtained an attorney Friday.