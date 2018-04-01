Kansas City minimum wage effort puts city at odds with state

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An effort is underway in Kansas City to gradually raise the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour, but the mayor and some council members say such a move would violate state law and possibly lead to a backlash from state government.

The Kansas City Star reports local groups pushing for the higher wage say they're not afraid of what the state might do because it's a moral obligation to improve the plight of the working poor.

Last month City Councilman Jermaine Reed introduced an ordinance that would increase Kansas City's mandatory minimum wage to $10 per hour as of Sept. 1, with incremental increases to $15 an hour by September 2020.

Councilman Ed Ford, an attorney, says Missouri law plainly forbids adopting local minimum wage ordinances.