Kansas City nonviolence rally stopped after fights

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City rally and parade for nonviolence had to be stopped after fights broke out.

The event, "Your Life Counts," included performers and animals from the UniverSoul Circus, which is organizing anti-violence events around the country.

The guest of honor at the parade Tuesday evening was Ka'Vyea Tyson-Curry, a 10-year-old Kansas City boy who was paralyzed from the waist down in a shooting that killed his father earlier this year.

The Kansas City Star reports the parade and rally drew hundreds of people to the Linwood Shopping Center.

But Police Chief Darryl Forté said on Twitter that multiple fights broke out at the shopping center. He said organizers stopped event, the crowd dispersed and no injuries were reported.