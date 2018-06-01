Kansas City offers $1.98 million settlement

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Council has proposed to settle a class action lawsuit over ambulance workers' overtime pay for nearly $2 million.

The Kansas City Star reports the council offered the roughly $1.98 million settlement Thursday. The council's finance committee will consider it next week.

An attorney for the 110 plaintiffs says they're happy about the resolution.

Former paramedics and EMTs sued the city in 2011 following a merger between the fire department and ambulance services in 2010. The workers say Kansas City violated federal law in its overtime pay policies. They say the city didn't pay them for all hours worked that exceeded 40 hours a week.

The fire department budget will cover $1.3 million. The rest of the money will come from a legal claims fund.