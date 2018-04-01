Kansas City on track to see its homicide rate fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City is on track to see its homicide rate fall in 2014.

The Kansas City Star reports that the city's homicide count this year stood at 63 murders through Friday afternoon. That puts the city on pace for about 75 homicides for the full year. The number would be far fewer than the 103 murders the city averaged from 2009 through 2013.

The anticipated decline comes as a new collaborative effort among local and federal law enforcement agencies, the No Violence Alliance, gets up and rolling.

But concerns persist. Last month's drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old Angel Marie Hooper outside a convenience store remains unsolved despite widespread calls for people with information to come forward.