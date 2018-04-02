Kansas City planning apartment complex with low energy use

KANSAS CITY(AP) - Developers are planning a 276-unit apartment complex in Kansas City that they say will use only about 10 percent of the energy used in a comparable building.

The complex, called Second and Delaware, is scheduled for construction on the Missouri riverfront just north of downtown.

The Kansas City Star reports national experts say the $60 million project will be the largest U.S. multifamily apartment complex using construction certified by the Passive House Institute.

Construction will include 16-inch-thick walls that sandwich insulation between concrete panels. Proponents say the method saves large amounts of energy and is capable of withstanding all types of severe weather.

Excavation is scheduled to begin next month. If all goes as planned, tenants could begin moving in by February 2017.