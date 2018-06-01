Kansas City Police Chase Ends with Fatal Shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police have identified the man killed in a shootout with officers that followed a low-speed chase along an interstate.

The chase began early Tuesday when Independence police tried to stop the driver, identified later as 38-year-old Todd S. Weber. Police said Weber's last known address was in nearby Overland Park, Kan.

Officers followed Weber into Clay County and Kansas City, in a pursuit with top speeds of only 35 mph. Stop sticks slowed the vehicle, but it continued for several miles.

Eventually, Weber got out of his vehicle on Interstate 435 in eastern Kansas City. Police spokesman Steven Young says the man pointed a gun at officers and began firing. Officers returned fire, killing him.

None of the officers was seriously hurt.