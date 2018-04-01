Kansas City Police Examine More DNA

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City police have begun collecting DNA evidence from property crime scenes in hopes of solving more burglary and theft cases. In a pilot program, DNA training was given to 21 officers in the East Patrol division, where one-third of the city's crime takes place. Police say if the program works, it will be launched city-wide. Ninety-one percent of Kansas City's 6,700 property crimes so far this year are unsolved. DNA evidence is becoming more valuable in crime-solving, because of Missouri's growing database of DNA samples from felons on probation or parole. Officials say seven-thousand samples are being added each week. Most of the time the city's crime scene investigators are tied up with work on hundreds of violent crimes reported each month.