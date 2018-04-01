Kansas City police identify pedestrian killed on I29

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities have identified a pedestrian killed on Interstate 29 in Kansas City as a 57-year-old woman.

Kansas City police said in a written statement that Lynee Mauton of Kansas City was apparently trying to cross the highway's southbound lanes early Saturday when a vehicle struck her. The driver called police, and the woman was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Police said authorities determined that excessive speed and driver impairment didn't play a role in the crash.