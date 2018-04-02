Kansas City Police Investigate Burning Body

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say a body found burning in a parking lot belonged to a black woman with short, dyed red hair.

The body was found Monday evening behind a Faultless Linen Service office in east Kansas City.

Police say the woman was between 5-feet-2-inches and 5-feet-6 inches tall.

Investigators are trying to identify the body and a cause of death.