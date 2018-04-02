Kansas City Police Investigate Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating after a driver fled from the scene of a deadly crash.

Police say a speeding pickup truck collided with a Harley Davidson in an intersection early Sunday. The collision killed the motorcyclist, 57-year-old Leroy A. Bronson of Belton. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

Police say the truck's driver fled on foot and hasn't yet been located.