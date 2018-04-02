Kansas City police investigate death along trail

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a walking and biking trail in south Kansas City.

Police say the man's death appears suspicious. His body was found Monday morning near the Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail.

Four men have been found dead along or near a nearby trail system since August. Police have said they are investigating the similarities in those deaths near the Indian Creek and Blue River trails but currently have not found evidence they are connected.

Police spokeswoman Stacey Graves says there is no evidence Monday's death is related to the four earlier deaths.