Kansas City police investigate death of 1-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police said a young girl was shot to death at an east Kansas City home.

Officers were called to a home in east Kansas City Thursday afternoon after neighbors reported the gunshot. The girl, who was nearly 2, died at a hospital.

KCTV5 reported a man was in the house with a 3-year-old and the young girl. The man told police he was asleep, woke up when he heard a gunshot and found the girl on the floor.

Police are investigating to determine what happened. They said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting but they are trying to establish who fired the shot.