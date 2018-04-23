Kansas City police investigating after toddler's death
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was found dead from burn-related injuries at an apartment.
Officers say they got involved after an ambulance was dispatched to the residence Thursday afternoon. They found the girl already dead, and a 4-year-old boy with burns to his chest and back.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he is in serious condition.
Police say there's evidence a fire occurred inside the apartment at least 12 hours before the ambulance was called.
Authorities say the children's mother, a 9-year-old child and an 11-month-old baby also were inside, but had no obvious injuries.
