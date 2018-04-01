Kansas City Police Looking for Missing Man

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are looking for a 65-year-old man who has not been seen since Sunday night.

Anthony Stillwell is a black male, 6-feet-6-inches tall and about 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Stillwell has been diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia. He was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. When his wife woke up about midnight he was not in their apartment. She reported him missing when he did not return by the following night.

Stillwell does not drive and has no family or close friends in the area.