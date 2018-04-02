Kansas City Police Make Changes to Combat Violence

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte has been reorganizing his department to put more emphasis on preventing violent crime.

Forte became chief in 2011. He's making the changes largely to focus on a 34-square-mile area where a majority of the city's violent crimes occur.

The Kansas City Star reports that in recent weeks, Forte has moved more than 40 officers into the Violent Crime Division. Other changes have included putting the police section of the city's No Violence Alliance under that division.

He also created three violent crime enforcement squads and a violent crime intelligence squad and started a Law Enforcement Resource Center. The center has 35 employees.

Crime analysts at the center use data to help police predict people who are most likely to commit violent crimes.