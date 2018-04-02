Kansas City police: One dead, one injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police said one man is dead and another is seriously injured after a late-night shooting over the weekend.

Police spokesman Darin Snapp said officers were called to a residence after someone reported hearing gunshots Sunday night. Responding officers found a man in the residence's front yard, and he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Snapp said a second man suffering from gunshot wounds was located several blocks away and is believed to have been shot at the residence. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Snapp said it's not known what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.