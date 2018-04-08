Kansas City police reopen station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police have reopened a police station after determining a "suspicious package" outside the station wasn't an explosive.

Police spokeswoman Kari Thompson said the station was reopened Wednesday evening after authorities determined there was no threat at the department's South Patrol station.

She said the station was evacuated after a man walked into the station and told officers earlier that there was an unknown device with wires attached to his car, and he didn't know where the device came from.

Thompson says officers alerted the Bomb and Arson section as a precaution, but later determined the device wasn't an explosive.

She said no additional information was available.