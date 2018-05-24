Kansas City police say 1 victim of double shooting has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say one of the victims of a double shooting has died.

Police say officers found the two victims wounded in the front room of a home Friday night while responding to a reported shooting. The victims were unresponsive and unable to provide any statements. They were taken to a local hospital.

Police announced Sunday that one of the victims had died. No other details were immediately released.