Kansas City police say drug PCP caused explosion

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say a weekend explosion is the first time they've encountered such a blast caused by the powerful hallucinogenic drug PCP.

The Kansas City officers were called to a home just after 5 p.m. Saturday after a witness reported an explosion.

Firefighters forced open the locked front door and officers went to a third-floor apartment where they walked through a "cloudy mist" to get to an occupant.

The 28-year-old man told police he was "just smoking my wet" when it blew up. "Wet" is slang for PCP.

The man was booked into jail but later released while the investigation continues.

Most PCP found in Kansas City is made in California. House explosions there and in Atlanta in the last year were attributed to PCP labs.