Kansas City police shoot, wound man

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police have shot and critically wounded a man.

A Kansas City police spokesman says officers responded an early Saturday call to four separate reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving that area and pursued it.

Police told The Kansas City Star that officers approached the vehicle at an intersection and saw the driver had a gun. The spokesman said the officers feared for their lives and shot the suspect, then administered first aid until medics arrived. The man was taken to a hospital, where he's in critical condition.

The two officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement the shooting is under investigation.