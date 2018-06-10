Kansas City police to pay $300K to settle lawsuit

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police have agreed to pay a robbery suspect $300,000 over allegations that officers used excessive force during his 2014 arrest.

The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday that in reaching the settlement with 25-year-old Manuel G. Palacio, Kansas City police did not admit liability or wrongdoing.

Palacio alleged that officers drove his head into the ground and verbally threatened him during the May 2, 2014, incident. Palacio also said in his lawsuit that he did not resist and was unarmed during the arrest, which was captured on dash cam video.

One of the officers, Shannon Hansen, is no longer with the department after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of harassment. Hansen was sentenced to two years of probation and 30 days of jail shock time.