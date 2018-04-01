Kansas City Project Started in 1980 Finally Coming to an End

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A redevelopment plan that began in 1980 in Kansas City is finally about finished.

The Union Hill development plan in midtown Kansas City has transformed a rundown neighborhood near Crown Center into a vibrant residential area.

Work has begun on the final phase, a 181-apartment project called The Founders at Union Hill. The five buildings are expected to be completed next year.

When that work is done, the redevelopment plan will have spurred more than $200 million in investment in a 16-block area, according to The Kansas City Star.

The Kansas City Council approved the redevelopment plan in 1980, granting 25-year property tax abatement and the power to condemn properties. One of its priorities was revamping the neighborhood just south of the Crown Center-Hallmark development.