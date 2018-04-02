Kansas City protesters rebuke Trump's presidential victory

KANSAS CITY (AP) — More than 100 protesters in Kansas City, Missouri, are decrying president-elect Donald Trump.

As temperatures dipped into the 40s, the demonstrators gathered Friday night outside Kansas City's landmark Union Station and planned to march to City Hall in the latest protest over Republican mogul's victory.

Clutching a placard reading "Not My President," 67-year-old Kansas high school teacher David Young said he objects to what he perceived to be Trump's intolerance toward Hispanics and other demographic groups during his campaign.

Young, a French and Spanish instructor from Shawnee, Kansas, said "Trump's message of hate has to be stopped," and "it goes against everything we're trying to teach."

Previous demonstrations since Tuesday's election drew thousands in New York, Los Angeles and other large urban centers. Some involved sporadic vandalism, violence and street-blocking.