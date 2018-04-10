Kansas City restaurant owner pleads guilty in tax case

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri restaurant owner has admitted in federal court that he failed to pay income and employment taxes totaling more than $566,000.

Sixty-seven-year-old Roger Geisler of Lenexa, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury Thursday and pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

Prosecutors say Geisler has owned Domo Sushi and Japanese Grill as well as Matsu.

Geisler admitted that in the tax years 2007 through 2009, he submitted corporate tax returns under-reporting his restaurants' gross receipts. He also acknowledged he didn't report and pay employment taxes from 2007 to 2010.

Court documents show Geisler spent roughly $157,000 in business funds on such things as a Lenexa home and a Lexus SUV, and that he gambled more than $400,000 at area casinos.