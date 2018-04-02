Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon close to a return

KANSAS CITY - Royals all-star left fielder Alex Gordon is set to return to the team as early as Tuesday night.

Gordon went down with a major groin strain on July 8, an injury which was supposed to keep him out of action for eight weeks. About seven weeks later, he's set to return to Kansas City's lineup.

Gordon spent time rehabbing with Triple-A Omaha since August 23. The lefty has looked good, hitting .429 in eight rehab games.

With a handful of minor leaguers set to be called up on September 1, Gordon's return could come on Tuesday. Even once he returns, he isn't going to play everyday. Manager Ned Yost wants to ease him back into things.

Yost said Gordon will play four to five times a week. When he's not starting, Jarrod Dyson and Paulo Orlando are likely to take his place.

K.C. hasn't exactly been hurting without Gordon in the lineup everyday. Since his injury, the Royals have gone 31-17, the second-best mark in the American League in that span.

Nonetheless, Gordon's return will further bolster a Royals lineup that will look deep once he gets back into the swing of things.

As of Monday morning, the Royals held a commanding 13-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central division.

First pitch for Tuesday's game against the Tigers in Kansas City is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.